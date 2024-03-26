PBKS Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Punjab Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details

The Punjab Kings weren't able to maintain their winning momentum in the Indian Premier League 2024 following their loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. PBKS showcased a brilliant performance against the Delhi Capitals wherein the franchise was at its best with both the ball and the bat. However, RCB proved to be too much for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side and they ended up on the losing end. Meanwhile, you can download PBKS IPL 2024 Full Schedule PDF here. Kings have been one of those sides who have performed well in the initial stages of the tournament in every edition of the cash-rich but they have never been able to maintain the momentum as their campaign progressed further. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

The BCCI, who are the organisers of the Indian Premier League, have released the leftover schedule of the tournament. The dates of the 17th edition of the cash-rich league were clashing with the timetable of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Due to the same reason, BCCI released only the schedule for the first 21 games of the Indian Premier League 2024. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

PBKS Full IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 23 3:30 PM PBKS vs DC Mohali March 25 7:30 PM RCB vs PBKS Bengaluru March 30 7:30 PM LSG vs PBKS Lucknow April 4 7:30 PM GT vs PBKS Ahmedabad April 9 7:30 PM PBKS vs SRH Mohali April 13 7:30 PM PBKS vs RR Mohali April 18 7:30 PM PBKS vs MI Mohali April 21 7:30 PM PBKS vs GT Mohali April 26 7:30 PM KKR vs PBKS Kolkata May 1 7:30 PM CSK vs PBKS Chennai May 5 3:30 PM PBKS vs CSK Dharamsala May 9 7:30 PM PBKS vs RCB Dharamasala May 15 7:30 PM RR vs PBKS Guwahati May 19 3:30 PM SRH vs PBKS Hyderabad

The Punjab Kings have the likes of quality players such as skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada. Adding more to their power, Jitesh Sharma and Prabhasimran Singh have been some of those players who have showcased a lot of prowess with their talent. The Kings would hope to win the trophy this season.

