PBKS Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Punjab Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details

The Punjab Kings would be hoping on bringing their Indian Premier League 2024 tournament back on the winning track following their loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. You can check PBKS full IPL 2024 schedule below and download PDF for free as well.

Cricket Saksham Nagar| Mar 26, 2024 05:03 PM IST
A+
A-
PBKS Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Punjab Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details
Punjab Kings (Image: LatestLY)

The Punjab Kings weren't able to maintain their winning momentum in the Indian Premier League 2024 following their loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. PBKS showcased a brilliant performance against the Delhi Capitals wherein the franchise was at its best with both the ball and the bat. However, RCB proved to be too much for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side and they ended up on the losing end. Meanwhile, you can download PBKS IPL 2024 Full Schedule PDF hereKings have been one of those sides who have performed well in the initial stages of the tournament in every edition of the cash-rich but they have never been able to maintain the momentum as their campaign progressed further. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

The BCCI, who are the organisers of the Indian Premier League, have released the leftover schedule of the tournament. The dates of the 17th edition of the cash-rich league were clashing with the timetable of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Due to the same reason, BCCI released only the schedule for the first 21 games of the Indian Premier League 2024. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

PBKS Full IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue
March 23 3:30 PM PBKS vs DC Mohali
March 25 7:30 PM RCB vs PBKS Bengaluru
March 30 7:30 PM LSG vs PBKS Lucknow
April 4 7:30 PM GT vs PBKS Ahmedabad
April 9 7:30 PM

PBKS Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Punjab Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details

The Punjab Kings would be hoping on bringing their Indian Premier League 2024 tournament back on the winning track following their loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. You can check PBKS full IPL 2024 schedule below and download PDF for free as well.

Cricket Saksham Nagar| Mar 26, 2024 05:03 PM IST
A+
A-
PBKS Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Punjab Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details
Punjab Kings (Image: LatestLY)

The Punjab Kings weren't able to maintain their winning momentum in the Indian Premier League 2024 following their loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. PBKS showcased a brilliant performance against the Delhi Capitals wherein the franchise was at its best with both the ball and the bat. However, RCB proved to be too much for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side and they ended up on the losing end. Meanwhile, you can download PBKS IPL 2024 Full Schedule PDF hereKings have been one of those sides who have performed well in the initial stages of the tournament in every edition of the cash-rich but they have never been able to maintain the momentum as their campaign progressed further. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

The BCCI, who are the organisers of the Indian Premier League, have released the leftover schedule of the tournament. The dates of the 17th edition of the cash-rich league were clashing with the timetable of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Due to the same reason, BCCI released only the schedule for the first 21 games of the Indian Premier League 2024. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

PBKS Full IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue
March 23 3:30 PM PBKS vs DC Mohali
March 25 7:30 PM RCB vs PBKS Bengaluru
March 30 7:30 PM LSG vs PBKS Lucknow
April 4 7:30 PM GT vs PBKS Ahmedabad
April 9 7:30 PM PBKS vs SRH Mohali
April 13 7:30 PM PBKS vs RR Mohali
April 18 7:30 PM PBKS vs MI Mohali
April 21 7:30 PM PBKS vs GT Mohali
April 26 7:30 PM KKR vs PBKS Kolkata
May 1 7:30 PM CSK vs PBKS Chennai
May 5 3:30 PM PBKS vs CSK Dharamsala
May 9 7:30 PM PBKS vs RCB Dharamasala
May 15 7:30 PM RR vs PBKS Guwahati
May 19 3:30 PM SRH vs PBKS Hyderabad

The Punjab Kings have the likes of quality players such as skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada. Adding more to their power, Jitesh Sharma and Prabhasimran Singh have been some of those players who have showcased a lot of prowess with their talent. The Kings would hope to win the trophy this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2024 IPL IPL 2024 IPL full schedule 2024 MI Full IPL Schedule PBKS PBKS Full IPL 2024 Schedule PBKS Full IPL 2024 Schedule PDF Download PBKS IPL 2024 Schedule PBKS IPL Schedule Punjab Kings
You might also like
IPL 2024: ‘Turnaround in Indian Cricket Is Because of What Virat Kohli Has Done’, Says Kevin Pietersen
Cricket

IPL 2024: ‘Turnaround in Indian Cricket Is Because of What Virat Kohli Has Done’, Says Kevin Pietersen
Comments
Tags:
Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2024 IPL IPL 2024 IPL full schedule 2024 MI Full IPL Schedule PBKS PBKS Full IPL 2024 Schedule PBKS Full IPL 2024 Schedule PDF Download PBKS IPL 2024 Schedule PBKS IPL Schedule Punjab Kings
You might also like
IPL 2024: ‘Turnaround in Indian Cricket Is Because of What Virat Kohli Has Done’, Says Kevin Pietersen
Cricket

IPL 2024: ‘Turnaround in Indian Cricket Is Because of What Virat Kohli Has Done’, Says Kevin Pietersen
KKR Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details
Cricket

KKR Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details
MI Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Mumbai Indians Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details
Cricket

MI Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Mumbai Indians Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details
SRH vs MI, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Clash Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Cricket

SRH vs MI, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch R Free PDF Download Online: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details">
Cricket

KKR Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details

MI Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Mumbai Indians Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details
Cricket

MI Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Mumbai Indians Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details
SRH vs MI, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Clash Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Cricket

SRH vs MI, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Clash Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Google Trends Google Trends
Shikhar Dhawan
50K+ searches
Google Trends Google Trends
Shikhar Dhawan
50K+ searches
IPL full schedule 2024
20K+ searches
Baltimore
10K+ searches
Family Star
10K+ searches
Orange Cap
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly