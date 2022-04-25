Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a rough time in the past couple of matches, and the team has been dropped down to number eight on the IPL 2022 points table. They were last seen confronting Delhi Capitals (DC), in which the batting line-up of PBKS collapsed dismally and could only post 115 runs against the opponents, later lost by nine wickets. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are gathering their form passively as the team have won their previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a very close encounter by three wickets. CSK stands number nine on the points table after losing five out of seven matches they have played so far. PBKS and CSK equally need a win from here as they take on each other next. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. PBKS vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 38.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Mayank Agarwal (PBKS)

He started off well against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match with 24 runs off 15 balls and was among the top two run scorers from PBKS. Mayank Agarwal is the key in the batting line-up for PBKS and a player to watch out for as they play CSK on Monday.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jitesh Sharma (PBKS)

While the rest of the team of PBKS had fallen like a house of cards in their previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Jitesh Sharma tried to stabilise the inning by contributing 32 off 23 balls. He will be among the players from PBKS to watch out for as they play CSK on Monday.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Mukesh Choudhary (CSK)

His performance in the first few overs devastated the top order of Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous match. He took two golden ducks in the first over that of Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, and later in the third over got Dewald Brevis caught behind the wicket. He is the main bowler of CSK and will be an important player to watch out for as CSK face PBKS on Monday. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: MS Dhoni (CSK)

He came on crease down the order against Mumbai Indians (MI) and did for what he is well known. MS Dhoni's calculated inning of 28 runs from 13 balls stole the match from the hands of MI. MSD continues to be the best finisher of the game, and his role in CSK will play an important part as they play PBKS on Monday.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ambati Rayudu (CSK)

He remained the top run-scorer from CSK against Mumbai Indians in their previous match. Ambati Rayudu's impactful contribution of 40 runs against MI's attacking bowling helped CSK get closer to the total of 155 runs. He is among our top players to watch out for as CSK play PBKS on Monday.

