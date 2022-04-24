Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 38 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The PBKS vs CSK clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 25, 2022 (Monday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for details. Meanwhile, fans searching for PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are placed among the bottom teams of the IPL 2022 points table. Punjab kings (PBKS) have won three matches out of seven and are on number eight on points table. PBKS in their last encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, lost by nine wickets after posting an insignificant total of 115 runs. Meanwhile, the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won just two out of seven matches they played so far and are on number eight of IPL 2022 points table. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) previous match was a top show against their arch-rival Mumbai Indians (MI) after the former captain MS Dhoni executed his famous finishing cameo of 28 runs from 13 balls.

PBKS vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – MS Dhoni (CSK) could be taken as our Wicket-keeper. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

PBKS vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shivam Dube (CSK), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

PBKS vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Mitchell Santner (CSK), Liam Livingstone (PBKS) can be taken as all-rounders.

PBKS vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), Kagiso Rabada (PBSK), Dwayne Bravo (CSK) could be our bowlers

PBKS vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), Shivam Dube (CSK), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Mitchell Santner (CSK), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), Kagiso Rabada (PBSK), Dwayne Bravo (CSK).

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) could be named as the captain of your PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

