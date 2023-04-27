In game number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali on April 28, 2023, Friday. For Lucknow, their 2023 IPL campaign is going pretty decent after having registered four wins and three losses out of the seven games they played. The KL Rahul-led team will be looking to make a comeback after suffering a defeat in their last game. In their previous game, the bowlers did well but it was their batters who let them down in the end moment. Only KL Rahul managed to come good with the bat. IPL 2023: KKR Star Jason Roy Fined 10 Per Cent Match Fees for Breaching Code of Conduct in Match Against RCB.

Punjab, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a win. The Shikhar Dhawan-led unit is doing decently. So far, the team has registered four wins out of the three games that they played and is sitting in the seventh win. Punjab’s last win came against the Mumbai Indians and they are keen to record their fifth win of the season in order to reach the playoffs. Despite the failure of their batters in the last game, their all-rounders and bowlers did well to see off a win in their last game.

Mohali Weather Report

Expected Weather at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium during IPL 2023 match between PBKS and LSG . (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Shikhar Dhawan and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between PBKS and LSG is good with the temperature expected to be around 22-35 degrees Celsius. Washington Sundar Ruled Out of IPL 2023 With Hamstring Injury, Confirms Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IS Bindra Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Punjab and Lucknow is good for batting. The ball will be coming smoothly onto the bat. Spinner may be receiving some sort of assistance from the surface.

