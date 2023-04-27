In a massive blow to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 with a hamstring injury. The all-rounder had been a significant part of the team this season and had a good time in the last match for the Sunrisers, where he took three wickets in one over and scored some important runs, albeit in a losing cause. Sunrisers Hyderabad announced this development on social media. ‘Nose Tampering’ Arjun Tendulkar Caught on Camera Nose-Picking, Fans Claim Viral Video is Reversed.

Washington Sundar Ruled out of IPL 2023

🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨 Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi 🧡 pic.twitter.com/P82b0d2uY3 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 27, 2023

