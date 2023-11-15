The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sacked the entire national selection committee following their team disappointing show at the ICC World Cup in India, reports said. The crisis in PCB began after the poor performance in the ongoing World Cup as the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team faced back to back loss after a good start in the tournament. Rumours were doing the rounds that Babar will be removed from the white-ball captaincy. ‘ODI Cricket Is Too Friendly for Batters’ Waqar Younis Makes Unique Suggestion To ‘Save the Art of Reverse Swing’ in ODIs, Sanath Jayasuriya Reacts.

Earlier, Pakistan’s chief of selectors Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned from his post on Monday over allegations of a conflict of interest linked to the team’s poor performance.Soon after the exit from the tournament, bowling coach Morne Morkel resigned from the post.

However, now latest reports suggesting that Team Director Mickey Arthur, Head Coach Grant Bradburn, and Batting Coach Andrew Puttick face potential removal. Insider information suggests the PCB is inclined towards hiring domestic coaches for the national team. Reports also stated that Shahid Afridi is poised to take the helm of the selection committee, and Younis Khan is likely to join as the team's batting coach.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).