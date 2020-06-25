It’s going to be chaotic when cricketing actions resumes following the coronavirus enforced suspension as several major tournaments are scheduled for later in the year. However, with the rumours of the postponement of the T20 World Cup, BCCI are looking to organize IPL 2020 in the September-October window. But the cash-rich league’s start is looking difficult as PCB are planning to hos Asia Cup 2020 during the same window. Asia Cup 2020 Will Go Ahead in Either Sri Lanka or UAE, Says PCB CEO Wasim Khan.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan, on Wednesday, said that they are looking to hosT this year’s Asia Cup in either UAE or Sri Lanka in September or October as the board is planning on hosting the remaining PSL matches in November, as the T20 tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cricket Australia Chairman Carl Eddings Says Hosting ICC T20 World Cup 2020 ‘Unrealistic’, Possibility of IPL Happening This Year Increases.

However, this entire situation is problematic for BCCI as the future of this year’s IPL comes under threat, with the league’s schedule clashing with that of Asia Cup. Hence a BCCI official has asked Pakistan’s cricket board to postpone their franchise league till next year and organise Asia Cup in that window.

‘Asia Cup will be a struggle this year. Going by the statement of the Chief Executive of the PCB, the window that suits them doesn’t suit India. Maybe they can postpone PSL next year if BCCI is able to open up a window during that period. Otherwise conducting the Asia Cup doesn’t seem too practical as these are challenging times,’ the official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Pakistan cricket team are scheduled to play England in a three-match Test and three-match T20I series which will start by the end of July and will be played till the start of September. So as per Wasim Khan, the September-October window is the ideal one for Asia Cup to take place.

