Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini are facing a backlash for consuming beef. A group of five players stepped out for lunch and a fan happened to pay lunch bill. The fans posted a picture of the bill on social media and first the players were accused of breaching the COVID-19 protocol and then a few of them had a closer look to the bill to only find that one of them has consumed beef. Now, this surely did not go down well with the fan as they lashed out at the players for consuming beef. Fan Who Claimed To Pay the Bill of Indian Cricketers in Melbourne, Denies Hugging Rishabh Pant After Serious Allegations of Breaching Security Bubble.

Ever since the pictures have surfaced on social media, they have been facing backlash for break COVID-19 protocol and now for beef consumption by the Indian fans. The players have been isolated after the possible COVID-19 protocol breach and the investigation by Cricket Australia is still going on. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

#beef.A Hindu can never eat beef and a beef eater can NEVER BE A HINDU.#Beef#RohithSharmapic.twitter.com/fPbLWwWEEj — Happyvillagers (@Happyvillagers1) January 3, 2021

Rohit Sharma

Another one

lodu to save Animals bss Hindu festival ke time hii kyu yaad aata hain,, Baki Bakrid me itna goat kata jta h to inko dikhta nahi hai kay — Ashutosh kumar (@Ashutos79367615) January 3, 2021

Last one

The BCCI has defended the players and said that they have not breached any COVID-19 protocols and five of them are willing to undergo any investigation which will be put forth by the BCCI.

