Rishabh Pant is in the news again! No not for his batting but for allegedly breaching the security bubble. So Pant who is currently in Australia with the Indian team for the ongoing series had gone out to the restaurant along with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill in Melbourne. An Indian fan name Navaldeep Singh who was obviously awestruck as they saw the cricketing stars sitting right in front of him. The fan paid for the meals that were ordered by the players. Now so far so good. But then fan claimed that Rishabh Pant hugged him and all the players interacted with him. Now, this was a serious breach of the security bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rishabh Pant, Matthew Wade Engage in Banter During India vs Australia 2nd Test at MCG.

The entire incident was narrated on social media and as soon as the incident caught the eye of the netizens, they lashed out at him for breaching the security bubble. Post this, he took a U-Turn from his statement and said that Pant and the players had maintained social distancing and the wicket-keeper batsman had not hugged him.

Clarification - Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru:) Apologies for miscommunication @BCCI @CricketAus @dailytelegraph — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 2, 2021

Now the other report claimed that even Rohit Sharma had flouted the security bubble. As per Cricket Australia, bio-security bubble, the players are allowed to go to a restaurant but need to sit outdoors. But if one were to go by the video, they are seen sitting inside the restaurant and that too without a mask. However, there are no pictures or videos of the fan getting close to the cricketers.

