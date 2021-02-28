Karachi Kings will square off with Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming fixture of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday (February 28). Both sides have made an impressive start to the season and would like to register yet another victory. Although both Kings and Qalandars have two wins and one defeat from three games, Imad Wasim’s men are second in the table due to better run-rate, whereas the Lahore-based side occupies the third position. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the KAR vs LAH match. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Speaking of players on both sides, Lahore Qalandars have one of the most well-balanced squads in the tournament, with big names in the batting and bowling department. However, the absence of Rashid Khan has left a void in the line-up. On the other hand, Karachi Kings are also studded with numerous big names like Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nabi and Mohammad Amir. Hence, nothing much can differentiate the two teams on the paper, making the upcoming game even more exciting. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other information. Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2021.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match will be played at the Karachi National Stadium. The game will be held on February 28, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Aleem Dar Celebrates After Karachi Kings Lose Review Against Him in PSL 2021 (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match online for fans in India. Sony SIX live streaming is also available on Jio TV and Airtel XStream mobile apps.

Karachi Kings Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke(w), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Chadwick Walton, Zeeshan Malik, Mohammad Ilyas, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar(c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf, Salman Mirza, Zeeshan Ashraf, Muhammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Maaz Khan, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Rashid Khan, Agha Salman, Tom Abell

