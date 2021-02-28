Karachi Kings are up against Lahore Qalandars in match 11 of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday (February 28). Both sides have fared somewhat similarly this season, and one can expect an exciting battle. Although both teams have won two of their three games, Karachi Kings are holding the second position due to better net run-rate, whereas Lahore Qalandars are occupying the third spot. However, both sides have a chance to topple Peshawar Zalmi at the top with a comprehensive win. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for KAR vs LAH match. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

The Karachi track has been a paradise for batsmen so far, with teams piling up high scores one after another. With both Karachi and Lahore studded with dashers, we can expect a run-feast again. While the Karachi-based side has Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam and Colin Ingram in their line-up, Qalandars have the services of Fakhar Zaman Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez and Ben Dunk. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

KAR vs LAH, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Joe Clarke (KAR) must be your keepers for this clash.

KAR vs LAH, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Babar Azam (KAR), Fakhar Zaman (LAH) and Sharjeel Khan (KAR) must be your batsmen.

KAR vs LAH, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (LAH), Mohammad Nabi (KAR) and Samit Patel (LAH) must be the all-rounder in your team.

KAR vs LAH, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (LAH), Haris Rauf (LAH), Mohammad Amir (KAR) and Arshad Iqbal (KAR) must be your bowlers.

KAR vs LAH, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Joe Clarke (KAR), Babar Azam (KAR), Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Sharjeel Khan (KAR), Mohammad Hafeez (LAH), Mohammad Nabi (KAR), Samit Patel (LAH), Shaheen Afridi (LAH), Haris Rauf (LAH), Mohammad Amir (KAR), Arshad Iqbal (KAR)

Mohammad Hafeez (LAH) should definitely be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Babar Azam (KAR) is a potent pick for the vice-captain slot.

