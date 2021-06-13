Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars in the latest round of Pakistan Super League 2021 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in UAE, Abu Dhabi on June 13, 2021 (Sunday). It was Lahore who came out on top in the side’s previous meeting earlier this month. Meanwhile, fans searching for Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. This is Killing Me: Faf Du Plessis' Wife Imari After Husband's Collision in PSL's Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match.

Both sides have been the top two sides in the league so far and currently occupy the top two spots with Lahore leading the team standings. Both teams are heading into this game on the back of some brilliant performances with Islamabad United registering a 10-wicket win against Quetta while Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs in their previous fixture.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021 (Saturday) and will begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2021 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).