Abu Dhabi, June 13: Faf du Plessis' wife Imari Visser expressed concern for her husband after the veteran South African batsman ended up injuring himself on the field during the match in the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Imari, who's married to the Proteas cricketer since November 2013, stated that her husband should be treated in the hospital. Imari Visser took to her Instagram story and wrote, "This is killing me right now. Surely he should be checked in hospital?!??" Faf du Plessis' Wife Imari Reacts After Cricketer's Horrific Collision During PSL 2021 Match.

Faf du Plessis' Wife Reacts (Photo Credits: Instagram/Imari du Plessis)

Notably, Faf du Plessis was taken to a hospital in Abu Dhabi soon after his tragic collision with Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain, team management stated. Faf du Plessis Taken to Hospital After Colliding With Mohammad Hasnain During Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi (Watch Video).

Quetta Gladiators now has used a concussion substitute in a second successive match in PSL after West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was hit on the helmet by Mohammad Musa with a quick bouncer. Saim Ayub was then roped in as Faf's concussion substitute for last night match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Coming back to the match, playing without their two-star batters - Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis - the 198-run target was always a herculean task for the Gladiators, who hobbled to 136 for nine after being 62 for no loss in the eighth over.

With this win by 61 runs, Zalmi moved to join Islamabad United on eight points from seven matches, while the defeat proved to be the end of the road for Quetta Gladiators who suffered their sixth loss in seven matches.

Lahore Qalandars sit on top of the points table with 10 points from six matches, while Karachi Kings are on six points and Multan Sultans on four points from six matches apiece.

