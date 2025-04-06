PZ Full PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Peshawar Zalmi is a franchise that has been the centre of attraction ever since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) inception in 2015. PZ have often attracted high-profile cricketers and are one of the most savvy cricket teams across T20 leagues. Meanwhile, you can download the Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 PDF Full Schedule here. So far, in nine PSL seasons, Zalmi have ended up winning the second-ever edition and then proceeded to end as runners-up on three occasions (2018,2019, and 2021).

PZ have a star-studded support staff, with Inzamam-ul-Haq leading the way as Honorary President, while former West Indies T20 WC-winning captain Darren Sammy is the head coach. Former Pakistan international Mohammad Akram is also a director and coach. In PSL 2024, Peshawar Zalmi finished second in the league stage, and then lost in Qualifier 1 to eventual winners, Islamabad United, in Eliminator 2. PSL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Pakistan Super League Franchises After Players Draft.

PZ Full PSL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue April 12 2:30 PM IST Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi April 14 8:30 PM IST Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Rawalpindi April 19 8:30 PM IST Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Rawalpindi April 21 8:30 PM IST Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Karachi April 24 8:30 PM IST Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Lahore April 27 8:30 PM IST Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Lahore May 2 8:30 PM IST Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Lahore May 5 8:30 PM IST Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Multan May 8 8:30 PM IST Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Rawalpindi May 9 8:30 PM IST Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi

Zalmi have a well-balanced squad with the likes of Babar, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Max Bryant, Sufiyan Muqeem, Nahid Rana, and Alzarri Joseph, and are one of the favourites to clinch the PSL 2025 trophy.

