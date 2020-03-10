Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport in India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020, Check Dharamshala Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 12

Dharamshala Stadium. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Rains could play spoilsport in the opening fixture of India vs South Africa One-Day International (ODI) series. The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala or Dharamshala on Wednesday, March 12. As per the Dharamshala weather forecast, it is going to rain in the city, and thus there is a strong possibility of a shortened or even no game. The weather is expected to turn wet from Wednesday, March 11 onwards. India vs South Africa ODI Series 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of IND vs SA.

On Thursday, Dharamshala will witness early morning rain and then it is going to be cloudy in the afternoon. The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be a day-night encounter and will start at 01:30 PM as per IST. At around 5 PM, the weather is likely to turn wet, and there is a prediction of rains and thunderstorms. India vs South Africa 2020: 5 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs SA ODI Series.

Dharamshala weather forecast by Accuweather

South Africa will be in India for a three-match ODI series. After the series opener in Dharamshala, the remaining two matches will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18 respectively.

South Africa earlier toured India in September-October 2019 for three T20Is and as many Tests. Interestingly, the T20I series opener, which was scheduled at Dharamshala, was abandoned due to rain and now even toss was possible.