India vs South Africa ODI Series 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of IND vs SA

India and South Africa will face off in three ODIs. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian cricket team will return to home after their New Zealand tour and take on South Africa in a short three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at home. Interestingly, this will be South Africa’s second tour of India in around six months. In September-October last year, India hosted South Africa for three T20Is and three Test matches. And now the two teams will face-off only in 50-overs cricket. Meanwhile, you can click here to download IND vs SA 2020 full time table with fixtures in PDF format online for free. Virat Kohli-Led Indian Cricket Team Brutally Trolled by Netizens After Facing 2-0 Series Whitewash Vs New Zealand in Tests.

India is expected to rest top players including captain Virat Kohli for the upcoming ODI series and chances are new faces could be given a chance as well. India come into the series after 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand in February. South Africa, on the other hand, will land in Indian after hosting Australia.

The Proteas have already named the squad for India ODIs. Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock will continue to lead the team. South Africa will be boosted by the return of two batsmen Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen.

India vs South Africa 2020 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 12 1st ODI 01:30 PM Dharamsala March 15 2nd ODI 01:30 PM Lucknow March 18 3rd ODI 01:30 PM Kolkata

In the last five ODIs between these two teams, India have won four while South Africa have won just one. So, given that the Men in Blue will be playing at home makes them favourites once again.