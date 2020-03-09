India vs South Africa 2020: 5 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs SA ODI Series

Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After the New Zealand tour, India will host South Africa for a One-Day International (ODI) series. The two teams will face-off in three ODIs, starting March 12. The first ODI will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, followed by second ODI on March 15 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and third ODI on March 18 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India vs South Africa ODI Series 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of IND vs SA.

India come into the series after being whitewashed in ODIs and Tests in New Zealand. South Africa, on the other hand, whitewashed Australia in ODIs at home prior to this series. As per the latest ICC team rankings for ODIs, India are ranked second while South Africa are on the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, as India and South Africa get ready to face-off in an exciting three-match ODI series, we bring to you some records and stats. India vs South Africa 2020 ODI Squad Announced: Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan Return from Injuries; Rohit Sharma Still Out.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head in ODIs: India and South Africa have faced each other in 84 ODIs. South Africa leads the head-to-head record with 46 wins while India have emerged victorious in 35 matches. In India, these two teams have met 42 times with India winning 23 matches and South Africa 18.

Highest and Lowest Team Totals in ODIs in India: Interestingly, South Africa holds the record of highest team total on Indian soil. The Proteas smashed 438 for four in 2015 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As far as lowest team total is concerned, Kenya were bundled out for just 69 runs by New Zealand in Chennai during the 2011 World Cup.

India Record at Home in ODIs: India have a win percentage of 60.51 % in home ODIs. Out of 342 ODIs, India have won 200 and lost 130. While playing at home, India have been involved in three tied matches as well.

Best Bowling Figures in ODIs in India: In 1993 at Kolkata, Anil Kumble registered 6/12 against West Indies, it continues to be the best bowling figures in ODIs in India. Kumble bowled just 6.1 overs as he ran through Windies batting.

Highest Score by a Batsman in ODIs in India: Opening batsman Rohit Sharma’s 264 against Sri Lanka at Kolkata in 2014 is the highest score registered by a batsman in ODIs in India. Apparently, it is the highest score by a batsman in ODIs.