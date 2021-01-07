Rajasthan Royals admin is back and how! This time the admin took a hilarious jibe at Chennai Super Kings during a chat with the fans. So here’s what happened. The admin of the Rajasthan Royals took to social media and said that they are bored and asked if anyone is available for a quick chat. A fan out of the blue responded to the tweet and posted Steve Smith’s snap. Along with the picture, this netizen suggested that RR can put an end to boredom by trading the Australian captain to Chennai Super Kings. Little did they know that RR would come up with a hilarious reply which was also a salty jibe at the Yellow Army. Rajasthan Royals Has a Savage Response to Chennai Super Kings Troll After a 16-Run Win Over MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals said, “Let’s wait on this, he’s still in his early 30s.” This reply was quite a ROFL moment for the fans and the reply has bagged more than 700 likes on social media. As we all know that a majority of the players in the Yellow Army are nearing the age of 40 and thus they are also known as the ‘Daddies Army’. Thus RR came up with this hilarious reply. Now, let’s have a look at the post by RR below:

Let's wait on this, he's still in his early 30s. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 5, 2021

Talking about CSK's stint during the IPL 2020, for the first time they were placed at the bottom of the points table and of course did not qualify for the playoff. Things were quite similar for the Rajasthan Royals too as they also could not make it to the final four.

