Rajasthan Royals admin was on fire last night as the team had an upper hand over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 game which was held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Now, after the 16-run win over MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army, Rajasthan Royals came up with a savage response to the tweet which CSK had posted. The official account of the Chennai Super Kings wrote, “Halla Bol, please don't Nalla Bowl.” The team had also used their peculiar lion face and yellow heart as the emoji. Now, after Rajasthan Royals walked away with the game, Rajasthan Royals destroyed the Chennai Super Kings with an equally savage response. MS Dhoni Slams a Towering Six Which Lands on The Streets of Sharjah During RR vs CSK, IPL 2020, Passer-By Walks Away With the Ball (Watch Video).

The team retweeted the tweet and wrote back, “Send whistles our way.” The team even used wink as an emoji to tease MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. With the IPL fever, the teams not only battle it out in the middle but also their social media admins have an intense rivalry among each other. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals’ admin come up with the most epic comebacks and tweets which often make you go ROFL. Here was another fine example of the same. Check out the tweet below:

Send whistles our way..😉 https://t.co/aG6jN7bMJd — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 22, 2020

From the Rajasthan Royals side, it was Sanju Samson who smacked 74 runs from 32 deliveries. He also became the Man of the Match for the game yesterday. With this, Rajasthan Royals have started off their IPL 2020 campaign with a win. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, ended up losing their second match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).