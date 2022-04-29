High-flying Rajasthan Royals are set to go up against Mumbai Indians in match 44 of IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 30. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Five-time champions Mumbai Indians remain without a win this season and needless to say, they have already lost all chances of qualifying for the playoffs this season, even if they stitch together a remarkable winning streak. Things just have not gone their way in this year's competition as the record title-holders have had a forgettable outing, losing all eight games so far. But they still can bring some joy to their fans by finding some form and winning their remaining matches. RR vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 44

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have emerged as one of the improved and impressive teams this season. They have established themselves to be a title-contender early on with complete performances in all departments and would dedicate this game against Mumbai Indians to their 'first-ever Royal-Shane Warne', who passed away last month, much to the shock of the whole cricket world. Ahead of this match, let us take a look at the betting odds and win probability for both these teams.

RR vs MI Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals are the bookmakers' favourite to win this game. According to Bet365, Rajasthan Royals have odds of 1.80 of winning this match, as compared to Mumbai Indians, whose odds are 2.00.

RR vs MI Win Probability

RR vs MI Win Probability (Source: Google)

Rajasthan Royals have been tipped to win this match according to Google Predictions. Sanju Samson's men have a higher win probability of 53% over Mumbai Indians' 47%. However, this will change as and when the game begins and it progresses.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

