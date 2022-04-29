Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match 44. Both the sides come into the match with a contrasting background. While Rajasthan Royals have been impressive thus far, Mumbai Indians, least to say, have been poor. Royals need couple of wins more to book a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs while Mumbai Indians, the record-time IPL winners, are out of the contention. So ahead of the encounter in IPL 2022, we bring you RR vs MI head-to-head record, predicted playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

With eight back to back defeats, Mumbai Indian are winless this season. MI will now be looking for consolation wins and that makes them little dangerous for other sides as they have nothing to lose.

RR vs MI Head-to-Head Record

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 26 times. Mumbai Indians slightly lead the head-to-head by 13 wins while Rajasthan Royals have won 12 games. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RR vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 44 Key Players

Rajasthan Royals would rely on the services of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal while for Mumbai Indians the key players for this match would be Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah.

RR vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 44 Mini Battles

The duel between Sanju Samson vs Jasprit Bumrah would be one to watch out for. Also, the contest between Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav would have a say in the outcome of this fixture.

RR vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 44 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (RR vs MI) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 30, 2022 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RR vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 44 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match live on Star Sports channels. The RR vs MI match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RR vs MI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RR vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 44 Likely Playing XIs

RR Predicted Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2022 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).