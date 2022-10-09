India and South Africa face off against each other in the 2nd ODI game of the three-match series. The IND vs SA 2nd T20I clash will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on October 09, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a winning start to the series. Ahead of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, we bring you Ranchi weather hourly updates and rain forecast. India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

As per the forecast the weather in Ranchi on October 09, 2022 is not the best for a game of cricket. The temperatures are expected to be in the higher 20 degrees celsius mark but there are chances of showers through different sessions of the game.

Rain is expected to play a very little part during the start of the match but is likely to become a hindrance as the game advances. There are over 90 per cent chances of showers from 05:00 PM IST to 06:00 PM IST which could see the match being reduced.

South Africa have the lead in the series after securing a win in the first ODI match. The Proteas will be aiming to replicate that result in the second game and seal the series while the Shikhar Dhawan-led India will be hoping to get back on level terms.