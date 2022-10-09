South Africa will aim for a series win in India when the two sides meet in the second ODI at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. The first game at Lucknow was a rain-reduced contest in which the Proteas won by 9 runs. They showcased tremendous composure in a crunch situation to halt the India charge. With their management preferring to field a strong eleven, the Proteas have a great opportunity to claim some vital points. Indian on the other hand were not far off in the previous game but given the side does not play often together, there were a few issues that can be improved. The pitch at JSCA is often batting friendly and expect a high-scoring contest with the side winning the toss opting to bowl. India versus South Africa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM IST. India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022, Ranchi Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at JSCA Cricket Stadium.

Deepak Chahar is out with a back issue and he will be replaced by Washington Sundar. With Ravi Bishnoi going for plenty in the last match, Washington Sundar could get a look at the playing eleven. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill got out cheaply in Lucknow and the duo will be looking forward to get some runs. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer both scored half-centuries but their efforts went in vain.

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller were the players that helped the Proteas get the runs in the last game. Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan played some attacking cricket in the powerplays but it is Temba Bavuma's form that worries the team. The skipper has struggled since the T20 series and there is no end in sight to his problems. Tabraiz Shamsi's economy rate was awful in the win but he remains the go-to man with the bowl.

When is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played at the JSCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on October 09, 2022 (Sunday). The IND vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch IND vs SA 2nd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. The India vs Australia clash will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI online. South Africa is the stronger of the two teams and should win this game with relative ease.

