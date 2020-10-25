RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 44 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 hoping to become the first team to seal the playoffs berth. RCB are on 14 points from 10 matches and can not only jump to top of the IPL 2020 points table with a win against southern derby rivals CSK but also secure a place on the final four of the standings. MS Dhoni’s CSK are on a three-match losing streak and need a win to keep their outside chances of sneaking into the final four alive. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live-action. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 44 Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look to Seal Playoff Berth Against Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings, three-time IPL winners, eight-time finalists and the tournament’s perennial semi-finalists, find themselves in unchartered territory for the first time in IPL’s history. They are fighting to survive and stay alive in IPL 13 having won just three of the 11 matches they have played. CSK lie at the bottom and will remain there irrespective of the result against RCB but a win will somewhat keep their hopes alive on making it to the playoffs. RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

In contrast, Virat Kohli’s men have been flying high this season. RCB haven’t made the playoffs for the last four seasons and but now are involved in a three-team battle for the top-two places, which could give them two shots at the IPL final. They are on a two-match winning streak and have won four of their last five matches, which includes a 37-run win against CSK where they defended 169 against a power-packed CSK batting line-up.

A victory for RCB will make the first team in IPL 2020 to secure a place in the playoffs, take them on top of the standings and two points clear of their closest rivals Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. All three are on 14 points but Delhi have played a game more.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif.