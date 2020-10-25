Royal Challengers Bangalore continued with their tradition of wearing a green jersey during an Indian Premier League match once every year. Virat Kohli’s team donned their alternate kit for the game against rivals Chennai Super Kings in match 44 of IPL 2020 on October 25, 2020 (Sunday) in Dubai. The franchise first donned the green jersey in 2011 and here is the reason behind it. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 44 Score Updates.

Royal Challengers Bangalore donned their alternate green kit for the first time this Indian Premier League season in the Southern Derby against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium instead of their traditional Red and Gold jersey. The Bangalore team last season wore the alternate jersey against Delhi Capitals while a year before they donned it against Rajasthan Royals. Faf Du Plessis’ Sensational Fielding Effort to Dismiss Devdutt Padikkal During RCB vs CSK Clash in IPL 2020 Earns Netizens Praise.

Why RCB Wore Green Jersey Against CSK in IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore don a green kit in the Indian Premier League for at least one game every year. The tradition started in 2011, and the Bangalore franchise wear it to spread the ‘Go Green’ Initiative. The movement is started to raise awareness about environmental issues, Global Warming and to encourage people to plant more trees and keep the planet clean and healthy.

Taking to their Twitter account ahead of the game against CSK, RCB wrote ‘Time to bowl over the use of plastic and other harmful substances and help make the Earth a safer and cleaner place to live in! Let’s paint the world GREEN!’

Time to bowl over the use of plastic and other harmful substances and help make the Earth a safer and cleaner place to live in! 🌏 Let’s paint the world GREEN! 🟢#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #GoGreen #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/NLXITZq7qV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 25, 2020

Speaking of the match against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore after electing to bat first put on a score of 145 runs on the board. Skipper Virat Kohli register yet another century. RCB are third in the points table at the moment and would look to take a step closer to playoff qualification with a win.

