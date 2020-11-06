The Eliminator of IPL 2020 turned out to be a thriller as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore battled it out for a spot in the finals of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams lost early wickets and the match ended with Sunrisers Hyderbad having the last laugh as they beat six by wickets. Needless to say that the fans are quite upset about the same and trolled the team for missing out on the bus despite being so near but yet so far. Before heading on to the reactions let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. SRH vs RCB Highlights IPL 2020 Eliminator.

So SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Orange Army caused the maximum damage as the bowlers scalped early wickets. First, it was RCB captain Virat Kohli and then Devdutt Padikkal who made way to the pavilion on a low score. Aaron Finch also made way to the pavilion after a brief cameo made way to the pavilion. Moeen Ali got run-out on a free-hit and grabbed headlines. By the end of the first innings, RCB scored 131 runs. In response, even SRH lost an early wicket in the form of Shreevats Goswami and then David Warner. Manish Pandey followed. In the end, it was Kane Williamson and Jason Holder who led the team home. Now, let's have a look at the Twitter reactions by fans below:

#RCB as I advised Kohli should be removed as Captain,.if RCB should win the title..if or never. Shame. — P K Parameshwaran (@PKParameshwara1) November 6, 2020

Batting line-up

That was nasty

Ipl me RCB ka astitva aur ancient time me daynosors dono bhi sirf logo ka entertainment karne ke liye hi janme hai🤣🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/aQw9uH5hFn — . (@ishalthakare) August 4, 2020

RCB fans now!

Channa Mereya:

Fan praising Kane Williamson

SRH's Tweet:

At the end of the match, Virat Kohli thanked fans for the kind of support rendered to them by the fans. The team will next play against the Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2.

