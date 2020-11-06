Aaron Finch and AB de Villers are doing the rebuilding job for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The partnership is now 30 runs off 33 deliveries but the duo needs to get a move on and score some boundaries. SRH are keeping a tight lid on the runs.
Wicket! Royal Challengers Bangalore are in deep trouble as they have lost their second wicket inside the powerplay. Devdutt Padikkal, trying to up the ante, mistimes the ball straight into Priyam Garg's hands. Jason Holder gets his second wicket of the game. Devdutt Padikkal c Priyam Garg b Holder 1(6).
Wicket! Virat Kohli's experiment to come and open the batting has not worked as the RCB skipper has to depart for cheap. Jason Holder strikes early for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli tried to flick the ball off his pads but could only find the gloves of Shreevats Goswami. Kohli c Goswami b Holder 6(7).
Virat Kohli has come out to open the innings in this must-win game for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Devdutt Pdikkal will support the RCB skipper at the top as regular opener Aaron Finch is pushed down the order.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
David Warner has won the toss in Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore and elected to bowl first. Wriddhiman Saha misses out of SRH playing XI due to an injury.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in IPL 2020 Eliminator. One team's journey will come to an end in this season's competition while the winners will move on to face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. Both teams have one game against each other during their regular league fixtures.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator in the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6, 2020 (Friday). Both teams are searching to advance in the competition as the loser gets knocked out while the winner of this clash will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. SRH vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Eliminator.
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their place in the playoffs on the last day by defeating now finalists Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore despite a defeat in their last league game managed to secure a place in the knockout stage due to a higher net run rate. David Warner’s team finished in third place while Virat Kohli’s men took the final playoff spot. MI vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most consistent teams in recent IPL history and will be looking to take a step towards the final for the first time since 2018. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore made it to the knockout stage for the first time since 2016 and would hope of making it to the summit clash.
Abu Dhabi has been one of the high-scoring grounds and toss plays an important role at the venue. In the last five matches at the stadium, teams chasing have won all the games as the dew factor has played an important role.
Both teams have won one game against each other during their meeting earlier in the season with David Warner’s team recording a victory in the most recent fixture. Sunrisers Hyderabad have momentum on their side but RCB have enough quality to make it into the further stage of the competition.