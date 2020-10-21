Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jumped to second in the IPL 2020 points table after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Mohammed Siraj was the star bowler for RCB and ended with figures of 3/8 from his four-over spell. Siraj, who returned into the playing XI after missing the last match, struck in his opening over and continued the good work with regular wickets. Siraj’s exploits, with also fine performances from Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Chris Morris, helped RCB restrict KKR to 84/8 in 20 overs. Fans reacted to the win with funny memes and jokes. KKR vs RCB Highlights IPL 2020.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first but his side were off to a worse start with Siraj dismissing Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana off successive deliveries in the second over. Shubman Gill soon followed leaving KKR at 3/3 at one stage. Dinesh Karthik and Morgan then tried bringing the innings out of grave but Karthik was trapped by Yuzvendra Chahal, who also dismissed Pat Cummins. Mohammad Siraj, RCB Pacer, Becomes First Bowler to Bowl Two Maiden Overs in IPL Match.

Two Thrashing Wins, Revenge Completed

RCB vs KKR in 2017.. RCB got all out on just 49 runs.. Tbse RCB be like.... pic.twitter.com/pShRx9oy6d — udi baba 2.0 (@udibaba201) October 21, 2020

KKR Fans to RCB Fans

KKR fans to RCB fans when they stop KKR at just 84#gandiibaatseason5 pic.twitter.com/5kswTYF2Y1 — Twitermemesvideo (@Twitermemesvid3) October 21, 2020

RCB to KKR, KXIP, SRH, RR and CSK

KKR players to RCB Team of 2017

KKR Fans After Another Big Defeat

KKR pans after losing second match with RCB....! pic.twitter.com/HUWiGo6krD — Anujsingh (@AnujSin48703061) October 21, 2020

RCB Calling KKR Players to Remind Them

•Won the First Game by 82 Runs •Restricted them to 84 Runs in the Second Game RCB to KKR: pic.twitter.com/FHWCnuZEmc — Preyesh Goyal (@PreyeshG) October 21, 2020

RCB fans to KKR Fans After Win

RCB fan Right Now to KKR fan pic.twitter.com/GbJs2vYLcQ — Sahil (@SahilRa83886042) October 21, 2020

Shahrukh Khan After 8-Wicket Defeat to RCB

Shahrukh khan after RCB and KKR match:😂 pic.twitter.com/8zb7s6rCzv — yadav ji❤️ (@_saurabhhh27) October 21, 2020

Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal then gave RCB a flying start with a 46-run opening stand in their 85-run chase. Lockie Ferguson was introduced in the seventh over and he immediately removed Finch while also helping the run-out of Padikkal. But Gurkeerat Singh Mann (21*) and Virat Kohli (18) ensured no more wickets fell and guided RCB to a comfortable win.

