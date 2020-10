Abu Dhabi, October 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammad Siraj on Wednesday created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Siraj achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Also Read | Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2019-20 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Watch: Mohammad Siraj's First Over

KKR won the toss and opted to bat first against RCB. Siraj was seen at his best as his first two overs conceded no runs and he also ended up taking the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana. Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Tom Banton, Mohammed Siraj Return to Respective Teams As Eoin Morgan Opts to Bat First.

KKR witnessed a horrid start as the side was reduced to 14/4 as Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, and Tom Banton all recorded single-digit scores. KKR made two changes to their playing XI for the match against RCB as the side brought in Tom Banton and Prasidh Krishna in place of Andre Russell and Shivam Mavi.

On the other hand, RCB made one change to their playing XI from the last match against Rajasthan Royals. The Virat Kohli-led side brought in Mohammad Siraj in place of Shahbaz Ahmed.

KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Tom Banton, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

RCB playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

When these two teams locked horns in the tournament earlier this season, Virat Kohli-led side emerged triumphant at Sharjah. Both KKR and RCB have played nine matches in the tournament so far.

RCB has won six matches and is currently placed at the third spot in the points table with 12 points. On the other hand, KKR is in fourth place with 10 points from nine matches.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)