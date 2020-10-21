In the match number 39 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With things heating up, both Knight Riders and Royal Challengers will be pressing for a win. Meanwhile, stay tuned for KKR vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 live score updates. KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Both Knight Riders and Royal Challengers are placed on the upper half of the IPL 2020 points table. While RCB are on third spot, KKR are on fourth place. Both RCB and KKR have played nine matches each, the former has won six while latter emerged victorious in five.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, Tim Seifert.