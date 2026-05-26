Washington: Several People Suffer Chemical Burn, Inhalation Injuries As Tank Implodes at Pulp and Paper Mill in US

LONGVIEW, Wash. May 26: Several people suffered chemical burns and inhalation injuries Tuesday morning when a tank containing hazardous liquid imploded at a pulp and paper mill in southwestern Washington state, authorities said. It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured or how seriously, but Mike Gorsuch, battalion chief with the fire department in Longview, Washington, described it as a “mass casualty scene.” He said first responders had decontaminated patients and taken them to hospitals in Longview and Vancouver, Washington.

The Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. facility is a pulp and paper mill and liquid packaging plant that makes material for tissues, printing paper, cups, plates, cartons and other goods. It employs about 1,000 people, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology. California Chemical Leak: Nearly 40,000 Residents Ordered to Evacuate After Toxic Tank Leak in US' Orange County (Watch Video).

About 40 firefighters and paramedics had responded, along with a regional hazmat team, Gorsuch said. The incident was reported at 7:19 a.m. Nippon Dynawave did not immediately respond to a request for comment. California Wildfire: More Than 17,000 People Under Evacuation Orders As US Wildfire Threatens Homes (Watch Videos).

Authorities said there was no immediate threat to the public. Thousands of residents of southern California remained evacuated Tuesday due to a damaged chemical tank at an aerospace plant.

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