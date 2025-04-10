The Indian Premier League (IPL) is going strong with several teams now breaking gap between them and the rest. There is a cluster in the middle and very soon they will look to get a move on. In the next match of the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru away from home. Both teams have been one of the better sides starting the competition. Both have won three games while DC are yet to lose one and RCB have lost one. Both teams appointed new captain ahead of the season and they have led them successfully to victories so far. Virat Kohli Opens Up on His Batting Methods Ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash, Says ‘Batting Is Never About Ego; I Want To Play According to Situation’.

Given the teams finishing in top two get a second bite at the cherry, DC and RCB will try to get a win here which will help them going forward in the season. DC have won three out of three game so far and have shown strength all-round. RCB meanwhile, showed strength as well but also suffered one defeat at home and the conditions for them remain a challenge here. Fans are eager to know whether either team will make change in their playing XI. They will get the entire information here.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Despite Phil Salt's failure in the last match, Virat Kohli stood tall and both the openers has made sure that one of them fire. Devdutt Padikkal has re-discovered himself batting at number three and given Rajat Patidar controls the middle overs, it sets a good base for Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone and Tim David to act as the strikers and finishers around him. RCB are yet to lose a match in which Suyash Sharma has played and they will combine him with in-form Krunal Pandya. Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal have been a successful trio and RCB are unlikely to tinker it.

RCB Likely XI vs DC

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhvuneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma

Delhi Capitals

Faf du Plessis missed their last match and is likely to come back in the playing XI. Faf is set to take back his position in the opening which would then put DC in a spot of bother if to move on from out-of-form batter Jake-Fraser McGurk. KL Rahul has scored runs opening in the last game and Faf might join him at the top with Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs in the middle and bringing in Donovan Ferreira as their additional middle order option. Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam continue to provide batting depth while the latter will join Kuldeep Yadav and Axar creating the spin troika. Mitchell Starc has been taking wickets as well and with Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar with him, DC are a settle unit too.

DC Likely XI vs RCB

Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel (Wk), KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.

Impact Players: Mohit Sharma

