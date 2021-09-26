With the hopes to leave behind their last two outings, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are all set to take on each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall bring to you the live updates of the match. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So RCB and MI have commenced the UEA leg with a couple of losses as a result, Rohit Sharma's men have been displaced from the top four. Virat Kohli's men ended the first half of the IPL 2021 on a promising note. Ditto with Mumbai Indians. RCB vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 39.

As we all remember the first edition of the IPL 2021 was played in India. However, things have not been the same in the desert. As things stand right now, KKR stands on number 4, As KKR poses an emerging threat for the top four, both teams will be keen to make changes for the team. On the other, Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost a couple of games in the UAE leg. As per the recent buzz, Hardik Pandya could make a comeback into the squad. He has not been featured in the playing XI for a couple of games now.

Virat Kohli's part II at the IPL 2021 began with the news of resignation and now, he will have to redraft his strategies for the upcoming game against Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.