That's all we have from the match. Thank you so much for staying with us throughout the game. Check out the updated points table and do wait for the stat highlights.
All thanks to Harshal Patel's hat-trick that restricted Mumbai Indians to their lowest score against RCB.
It is Harshal Patel's hat-trick that led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a stunning win over Mumbai Indians as they won the game by 54 runs.
Harshal Patel gets a Hat-Trick and dismisses Rahul Chahar. Pitches in line and impact also in line.
Harshal Patel removes Keiron Pollard and rattles the MI side. 2 for 2 for Harshal Patel.
Hardik Pandya who was playing after a long time also could not stay on the pitch for a long time. He attempted to play a big one, skied it up and was taken by the RCB skipper
Suryakumar Yadav's forgettable season at the IPL 2021 continues as Mohammad Siraj gets rid of the batsman. It was so wide but Surya went on to chase that one and the RCB captain doesn't make an error for this one.
Glen Maxwell is now looking for wickets. He previously removed Quinton de Kock and now Krunal Pandya. The Mumbai Indians players gets BOWLED!
So after Mumbai Indians' top order got rattled, Krunal Pandya & Suryakumar Yadav are attempting to provide much-needed support to the Mumbai Indians.
Yuzvendra Chahal got yet another wicket in the form of a dangerman Ishan Kishan who was looking to play a lofted shot, mistimes it and gets caught by Harshal Patel.
With the hopes to leave behind their last two outings, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are all set to take on each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall bring to you the live updates of the match. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So RCB and MI have commenced the UEA leg with a couple of losses as a result, Rohit Sharma's men have been displaced from the top four. Virat Kohli's men ended the first half of the IPL 2021 on a promising note. Ditto with Mumbai Indians. RCB vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 39.
As we all remember the first edition of the IPL 2021 was played in India. However, things have not been the same in the desert. As things stand right now, KKR stands on number 4, As KKR poses an emerging threat for the top four, both teams will be keen to make changes for the team. On the other, Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost a couple of games in the UAE leg. As per the recent buzz, Hardik Pandya could make a comeback into the squad. He has not been featured in the playing XI for a couple of games now.
Virat Kohli's part II at the IPL 2021 began with the news of resignation and now, he will have to redraft his strategies for the upcoming game against Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.