The Sri Lanka national cricket team are set to face the Bangladesh national cricket team in the first Super Four stage match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Sri Lanka qualified for Super 4s after topping Group B of Asia Cup 2025, and Bangladesh ended up as runners-up in the same group to confirm their spot. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I has already happened once in the ongoing Asia Cup. That fixture was won by Sri Lanka, with a comfortable six-wicket margin, on September 13. When is SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Preview.

In the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh group stage T20I of the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh were made to bat first. The Tigers managed to put only 139/5 on the board. The Lankan Lions had an easy chase, scoring 140/4 in just 14.4 overs. That match was played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The SL vs BAN Super Four match will however be held at the Dubai International Stadium.

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage T20I is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 20, beginning at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. During the scheduled time of the game, the sky in Dubai is predicted to be clear, with no chances of rain visible in the forecast. So, a match uninterrupted by rainfall can be expected. The temperature is speculated to be hot and humid at around 35 degrees Celsius during the entire game. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match and Who Will Win SL vs BAN T20I?.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Stadium is one that offers some advantage to fast bowlers during the initial overs, with the new ball. Batting might not be very tough, but scoring boundaries won't be that easy due to the ground dimensions. The team winning the SL vs BAN Asia Cup Super Four stage match toss might look to field first, as chasing seems easier with dew playing a part, at night.

