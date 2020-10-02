Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on each other at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in the IPL 2020. RCB and RR will be welcomed with hot weathers in Abu Dhabi. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather report and rain forecast of the match. So Abu Dhabi will have a temperature of around 34-33 degree Celsius at the start of the match. However, it would give a feel of 38 degrees and this means, the weather will not be kind to the players. Nonetheless, as the match progresses, the temperatures would drop down by a degree or so. For a couple of hours during the game, the mercury is expected to remain at 32 degree Celsius. RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 15.

By the end of the game, the weather would be better but will still be hot. The players will have to drink a lot of water to keep themselves hydrated. The winds will blow at around 17 km per hour. The much-spoken dew would be around 13 degrees Celcius. The air quality will be poor and visibility will not be an issue. Of course, there are no chances of rains. Now let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Abu Dhabi weather report (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pitch Report:

Not much will change in the track as it will be batting friendly. 170 runs are the highest average score of the match. The teams chasing first have won a couple of games and three others have ended with a draw.

