Viewers tuning into the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) have noticed a distinct green tree icon replacing the traditional 'dot' on the television scorecard whenever a ball is bowled without a run being scored. This visual change is part of a major environmental sustainability initiative by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in partnership with the Tata Group, pledging to plant 500 trees for every dot ball recorded during the tournament. IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.

The Green Dot Ball Initiative

The Green Dot Ball campaign was first introduced during the 2023 IPL playoffs as a pilot project to promote afforestation and carbon sequestration. Following its success and positive reception, the initiative was expanded.

Under the current 2026 season regulations, the partnership ensures that for every delivery where a batter fails to score, 500 saplings are committed to being planted across various regions in India. The tree icon serves as a real-time green tracker, turning what is traditionally a moment of pressure for the batting side into a positive environmental contribution.

Expansion to the League Phase

While the initiative was originally limited to the high-stakes playoff matches, it has been fully integrated into the league phase since the 2025 season. This expansion significantly increases the total number of trees planted, as the league stage comprises the bulk of the 74-match tournament.

In the 2025 season alone, over 150,000 trees were reportedly added to the tally within the first few weeks. By the start of the 2026 edition, the BCCI announced a major landmark, having surpassed the planting of 500,000 trees since the programme's inception. Where to Watch IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.

Green Dot Initiative

Category Details Initiative Name Green Dot Ball Campaign Partners BCCI and Tata Group Commitment 500 trees per dot ball Scope All matches (League + Playoffs) 2026 Status Active (ongoing season) Visual Indicator Green Tree Icon on digital scorecard Total Trees to Date 500,000+ (cumulative since 2023)

Environmental Impact and Objectives

The primary goal of the initiative is to offset the carbon footprint generated by a large-scale sporting event like the IPL, which involves extensive travel, stadium lighting, and waste generation.

The BCCI and Tata Group have collaborated with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and state forest departments to identify suitable plantation sites. These include urban forests, coastal regions prone to erosion, and dedicated cricket forests like the one established at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).