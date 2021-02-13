The end of day one of the first Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ended with a bit of a drama. Rishabh Pant who displayed nerves of steel was seen arguing with Ben Stokes. The India wicketkeeper refused to bat and the umpires had to intervene as the two players were seen arguing with each other. Only after the umpires intervened in the matter, the players proceeded with their duties. The crowd which had turned in huge numbers to support the home team was heard cheering for the Indian wicketkeeper. Netizens Praise Rishabh Pant For His Patient Unbeaten Knock on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021.

By the end of the day, Pant had scored 33 runs and was still batting for the side at stumps. The scoreboard read 300 runs for the loss of six wickets. During the course of his innings, Pant slammed five fours and one six. The video of the argument between Pant and Stokes went viral on social media and was shared o social media by fans. Check out the video below:

Rohit Sharma scored 161 runs and Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with half-century. The two put the team in a good position. For now, apart from Rishabh Pant, we have Axar Patel batting for the team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).