Speculation regarding the personal life of rising Indian cricket star Abhishek Sharma has reached a fever pitch this week. Reports and viral social media posts have suggested that the 25-year-old opening batter is set to marry his rumoured girlfriend, fashion entrepreneur Laila Faisal, on 14 February 2026.

The rumours, which largely originated on platforms such as Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), have gained significant traction following Sharma's recent record-breaking performances on the field. However, a closer look at the international cricket calendar suggests that these reports may be more speculative than factual.

Abhishek Sharma to Marry Laila Faisal Rumour Origins

The link between Sharma and Faisal first became public knowledge in 2025. Faisal, a London-educated designer and co-founder of luxury label LRF Designs, was spotted cheering for Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and international fixtures.

Viral Reddit Post Claiming Abhishek Sharma to Marry Laila Faisal

Source: Reddit

Speculation intensified after Faisal shared a congratulatory message on Instagram following Sharma's century against England, simply captioned "Proud." More recently, her presence at the wedding functions of Sharma's sister, Komal, fueled theories that the couple had received family approval and were planning their own nuptials for early 2026.

Clash with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Despite the viral nature of the wedding date, the timing presents a major logistical hurdle. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to run from 7 February to 8 March 2026.

Sharma is currently a core member of India’s T20 squad. Coming off a record-breaking 22-ball half-century against New Zealand in January, he is widely expected to be a key starter for the defending champions.

According to ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

India faces Namibia in Delhi on 12 February.

India plays a high-stakes match against Pakistan in Colombo on 15 February.

Given that 14 February falls directly between these two crucial fixtures, it remains highly improbable that the opening batter would be granted leave for a wedding ceremony during the middle of a World Cup campaign.

Professional Backgrounds

While neither party has officially confirmed a relationship, Faisal has become a well-known figure among cricket fans. A graduate of King’s College London with a background in psychology and fashion branding, she has built a reputation for her Kashmiri-inspired luxury designs.

Sharma, meanwhile, has seen his professional stock soar. Recently hailed by former coach Ravi Shastri as one of the most exciting T20 prospects in the world, his focus appears firmly fixed on India’s World Cup defence on home soil.

Verdict: Likely Speculation

As of now, neither Abhishek Sharma nor Laila Faisal has addressed the wedding rumours. In the absence of an official statement, and considering the intensity of the World Cup schedule, the 14 February date appears to be a classic case of social media conjecture. Indian cricket fans can likely expect to see Sharma in a blue jersey on the field, rather than a wedding sherwani, this Valentine’s Day.

