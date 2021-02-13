The netizens were already praising Rohit Sharma for his stupendous knock of 161 runs on the Day 1 of the second Test between India and England. After he departed Ajinkya Rahane made way to the pavilion on the score of 67. After this, it was Rishabh Pant who came in to bat. The hosts lost Ravichandran Ashwin on the score of 13, but despite this, Pant looked stronger and did not lose focus. He might have just scored 33 runs at stumps but the netizens were quite impressed with his batting. Rajasthan Royals Labels Rohit Sharma’s Century as ‘Paisa Vasool’ For Fans, Lauds Him For his Knock Against England on Day 1 of 2nd Test 2021.

Talking about the match, the Indian team won the toss and elected to bat first. Shubman Gill and Chesteswar Pujara in quick succession and Rohit Sharma took charge of the hosts and he scored 161 runs. Post this Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with a half-century. Post this Rishabh Pant walked into bat. Until the end of the day, Pant faced 56 balls and he slammed five boundaries and one maximum. Needless to say that he was praised by the netizens. Check out the reactions below:

Looks like the crowd really loves rishabh pant.!!.... as they should tbh 😎 — Ishi ᴸᴾ (@93liams) February 13, 2021

I love Rishabh Pant 's consistency, only very good players in the history have been consistent, he his proving that he is becoming one — Shiva (@shivabelieves) February 13, 2021

Ben Fokes got a perfect Reply from Pant “ Mind your Language “ . Crowd started Cheering Rishabh Pant 😍😍👏👏 — Rishav_14 (@rishav_14) February 13, 2021

Rishabh Pant is a great entertainer!! https://t.co/g1qW6cOjgv — Adityaraj Basak (@adityarajbasak_) February 13, 2021

The Indian team will be looking to score big and will be aiming to score anyone between 400 runs. It would be interesting to see how the day two pans out for both teams.

