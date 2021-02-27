Stakes are incredibly high for Team India in the fourth Test against England as a win, or even a draw would seal their place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finals. However, they would be out of the summit clash if the Three Lions emerge winners. With the game having such significance, the Indian players are leaving no stones unturned in their training session, and Rishabh Pant is no exception. The dashing wicket-keeper batsman recently took to Instagram and shared a post-workout picture with fellow teammate spinner Axar Patel and reserve bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Avesh Khan. Rohit Sharma Backs Kevin Pietersen’s Views on India vs England Day-Night Test in Ahmedabad, Says ‘Thankfully, Someone Understands the Game.’

“All smiles with the boys after an intense workout session. Making the most of the extra rest days with @indiancricketteam @akshar.patel @aavi.khan @warrier63 #teamindia #motera #rp17 #indvseng,” he captioned the picture. By extra rest days, the 23-year-old referred to the third and Day-Night Test match at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, which ended within two days. Virat Kohli’s men took the Three Lions by storm and registered an emphatic 10-wicket triumph. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Pant and others posed after sweating it out at the gym.

With India leading the four-match series 2-1, England can’t win the series, but they can still level 2-2 by winning the fourth game. Notably, Australia would qualify for WTC finals if their arch-rivals in the last match. The fourth Test will also be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad and will get underway on March 4. India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who pulled out of the fixture due to personal reasons.

