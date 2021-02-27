While several foreign cricket stars blamed the spin-friendly pitch for England's dismal show at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, former England captain Kevin Pietersen went the other way and claimed that batsmen of both sides weren't up to the mark. The track used for the Day-Night Test favoured the spin bowlers right from Day 1, and India eventually won the game by ten wickets inside two days. Unlike most of his contemporaries, Pietersen believes that if batsmen showed proper application, the game would have extended further. Dashing Indian opener Rohit Sharma was impressed by Pietersen's views, which was evident in the comment section. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel & Other Members of Team India React After A Comprehensive Win Over England in 3rd Test 2021.

"All I am going to say is that the batting was dreadful and awful from both teams. I think if they are honest with themselves, they will admit they batted poorly. 21 of the 30 dismissals came from straight deliveries. There was nothing dangerous on the wicket, there just needed to be better batting. With better batting, this would have gone to Day 3, maybe Day 4," Pietersen said in an Instagram video. Michael Vaughan Calls ICC ‘Toothless’ For Allowing India to Create Pitches Like Motera.

Rohit is one of the very few batsmen who made a mark on the tricky wicket. While he scored 66 in the first innings, he smashed an unbeaten run-a-ball 25 in the last innings to take his side over the line. After the game, the 33-year-old even stated that the pitch was good enough to score, but batsmen didn't apply themselves in terms of technique. Hence, he was impressed after coming across Pietersen's latest Instagram video. "Thankfully someone here understands the game," he commented.

Meanwhile, India have also knocked England out of the ICC World Test Championship final race after winning the third Test. However, Virat Kohli's men at least need a draw in the final match to seal a meeting with New Zealand in the summit clash at the Lord's. The fourth Test will also be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad and starts on March 4.

