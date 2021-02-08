Rishabh Pant has been named the winner of ICC’s inaugural Player of the Month award for his heroics with the bat in the recently concluded Test series in Australia. While Pant was named the men’s Player of the Month for January, South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail was named the women’s Player of the Month. “India’s Rishabh Pant won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January 2021 for his performances in the two Tests against Australia where he scored a 97 at Sydney and an unbeaten 89 at Brisbane that led India to a historic series win against arch-rivals Australia,” the ICC said in a release. Ravi Ashwin Breaks 114-Year-Old Record by Dismiss Rory Burns on First Ball of England’s Second Innings.

“South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for January 2021 for her performances across three ODIs and two T20Is during the month,” the release added. Pant finished the Test series in Australia as the highest run-getter and played two match-defining innings, including an unbeaten 89 to lead his side to a series win. ICC Announces BYJU'S as Global Partner Until 2023.

Rishabh Pant Wins ICC'S Inaugural Player of the Month

A month to remember Down Under for @RishabhPant17 and India 🌏 Congratulations to the inaugural winner of the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award 👏 📝 https://t.co/aMWlU9Xq6H pic.twitter.com/g7SQbvukh6 — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2021

"I am delighted to be receiving the inaugural ICC Men's Player of the Month Award. For any sportsperson, contributing to a team win is the ultimate reward but such initiatives help motivate youngsters such as myself to do better each time," Pant was quoted as saying in the media release. "I dedicate this award to every member of Team India that contributed to our victory in Australia and also thank all my fans who voted for me," he added.

Pant showed tremendous courage and character to attack Australia’s bowling attack in the third and fourth Test of the series. His 97-run knock in the third Test at Sydney sparked hope of a magnificent win before the visitors eventually settled for a draw. Then in the series-defining Test at the Gabba, Pant smashed an unbeaten 89 to lead India to a win and clinch one of the greatest overseas Test series victory.

Shabnim Ismail Named Women's Player of the Month

First South African to take 100 T20I wickets ✅ First ICC Women’s Player of the Month award winner ✅ Well done on an amazing January, Shabnim Ismail! 🇿🇦 📝 https://t.co/nypfCuQvHg pic.twitter.com/CClKhKrAGP — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2021

Shabnim Ismail was awarded the women’s Player of the Month award for her brilliant performance in the limited-overs series against Pakistan. Ismail picked up seven wickets in the ODI series and also claimed a five-wicket haul in the second T20I match between these two sides.

“Winning the ICC Women’s Player of the Month in January just shows that all the hard work I put in during the lockdown has paid off for me. This accolade would not have been possible if it were not for my teammates and I am grateful and thankful for all your support,” the 32-year-old said in the release. “Also, to all my fans and friends all around the world thank you very much for the vote, it really meant a lot to me. And lastly, a special thanks to also my family who have been there for me and supported me all through the way.”

