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Cricket Agency News Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Viral Video: RR Prodigy Pranks Young Fans with '100 Rupee' Photo Fee Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has gone viral for a light-hearted prank on young supporters, jokingly demanding 100 rupees for a photograph.

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While the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is often characterised by intense competition and high-pressure stakes, Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has provided a moment of levity. A viral video released by the franchise shows the 15-year-old prodigy playing a light-hearted prank on young fans who approached him for a photograph. The incident took place at an airport lounge. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest-Ever To Reach 1000 T20 Runs.

In the footage shared on the Rajasthan Royals' official social media channels, a group of young supporters can be seen approaching Sooryavanshi, eagerly requesting a picture with the tournament's youngest star.

Adopting a straight-faced expression, Sooryavanshi jokingly responded to the request by stating, "Sau rupiya lunga main poore" (I will take 100 rupees). The unexpected demand left the young fans momentarily stunned. One of the young boys even offered 200 INR cash for the selfie before the cricketer broke into a smile, revealing the remark as a joke. He subsequently posed for pictures. IPL 2026: 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals Watching Cartoons As Pre-Match Ritual (Watch Video).

Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Viral Video

Baccha party always a step ahead 😂 pic.twitter.com/locrozR0Yh — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2026

The video has resonated with the cricketing community, highlighting the relatable and youthful personality of a player who has quickly become a household name. Sooryavanshi, who hails from Bihar, has handled his sudden rise to fame with a level of composure that belies his age.

His "carefree" attitude off the field appears to mirror his fearless approach at the crease. Throughout the 2026 season, the left-handed opener has been a revelation, scoring over 250 runs and providing the Royals with explosive starts alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Rajasthan Royals). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).