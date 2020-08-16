MS Dhoni on August 15 announced that he is retiring. The former India captain took to Instagram and wrote, "thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." Dhoni, however, didn't mention that he was retiring from international cricket alone. But it was very much evident from his Instagram video which featured his journey with the Indian team only. Moreover, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Dhoni will play the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). MS Dhoni Retires From International Cricket, Suresh Raina Follows His Footsteps.

"One of the most influential men [sic] in the history of Indian cricket👏His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss @mahi7781 (MS Dhoni)," Rohit wrote on Instagram.

Here's Rohit Sharma's Post

The IPL 2020 will kick off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards and the opening match last season's finalists will meet, that is defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

