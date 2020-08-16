After India's disappointing exit at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 last year, it was speculated that Dhoni might have played his last match for Indian team. Though Dhoni never confirmed it till August 15, 2020. When India was celebrating its 74th Independence Day, Dhoni took to Instagram and informed his fans about his decision to retire. The India's World Cup-winning captain wrote, "thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," as he shared a four-minute-long showreel video which showcased his journey in the international cricket. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announce Retirement From International Cricket: 144 vs England and Other Match-Winning Partnerships by the Legendary Duo.

While fans were reacting to Dhoni's retirement, his friend and deputy at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Suresh Raina also decided to follow the footsteps of his captain and announced his retirement. "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 (MS Dhoni). With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" Raina wrote on Instagram.

While Dhoni made his debut for India in 2004, Raina first played for the country in 2005. Raina was more of a limited-overs specialist and represented India in just 18 Test matches. Dhoni, on the other hand, played 90 Tests before retiring from the longer format in 2014.

MS Dhoni Retirement Announcement

Suresh Raina Retirement Announcement

The duo will be seen in action in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), which is scheduled to begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. Both Dhoni and Raina are important members of CSK and are tipped to play for the franchise for few more seasons. Raina could even take over Dhoni as CSK's captain in future once 'captain cool' decides to retire from IPL as well.

