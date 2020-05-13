Rohit Sharma Reiterates India ‘Must Win at Least Two World Cups’ in Next Three Years

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma once again reiterated the importance of India winning at least two World Cup titles in the next three years with the current team. Rohit, who serves as Virat Kohli’s deputy in limited-overs, had a dream run at last year’s 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and finished as the tournament’s highest run-getter but failed to deliver in the semi-finals against New Zealand which India lost by 18 runs and were knocked out making it three successive World Cup tournaments where India were ousted from the semis. But with three World Cup tournaments lined up in the next three years, Rohit feels its time India wins some. Rohit Sharma Wants Suresh Raina Back in the Indian Team, CSK Batsman Also Hopeful to Don Blue Jersey Again.

"It is not easy to win the World Cup, there is a different feeling altogether when you win that tournament, feelings and emotions are attached to that tournament. It's difficult to beat seven-eight teams and win a world cup final. But when you win the world cup your joy doubles," Rohit said during an Instagram live interview session with national teammate Suresh Raina. Rohit Sharma Better ODI Opener Than Sachin Tendulkar, Says Simon Doull.

Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina Talk in Instagram Live Session

"I think we have an opportunity like there are three World Cups lined up, two T20 World Cups and one 50-over World Cup, and I have said many times that we must win at least two world cups," he added.

The Hitman finished 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup with a record 648 runs from just nine matches at an average of 81.00 also becoming the first-ever cricketer to smash five centuries in a single edition of the tournament while also equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s records of overall six World Cup hundreds. He also has three double hundreds in ODI cricket making him the only cricketer to achieve this record.

Rohit was supposed to lead defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians in the 2020 edition of the tournament but the franchise tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis and the nationwide lockdown. Rohit, last year, led Mumbai Indians to a record fourth IPL title after beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a solitary run in the final.