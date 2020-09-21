Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has always shown a good role when it comes to social responsibility. In previous seasons, we have Virat Kohli's side appealing people to go green. This time around considering coronavirus pandemic situation RCB side has decided to pay tribute to COVID-19 heroes. Coronavirus frontline workers have been working day and night to help people stay strong during this pandemic situation. Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs RCB, Dream11 IPL 2020 match, Bangalore side posted a video to honour COVID-19 frontline workers. The team will also be seen wearing 'COVID heroes' jersey during SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 match. Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers & Other Royal Challengers Bangalore Players Speak Ahead of SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020.

In the video posted by RCB, Virat Kohli also salutes COVID heroes. RCB star batsman AB de Villiers has inked Paritosh Pant name on his jersey, to pay tribute to this COVID Hero. Paritosh Pant has started the campaign 'Project Feeding From Far' in which meals are served to needy people during the pandemic situation. Royal Challengers Bangalore indeed have won heart ahead of their big game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, David Warner and Other Players to Watch Out For in Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 3.

RCB Pays Tribute to COVID Heroes

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21, 2020, at Dubai International Cricket stadium. Both sides will look forward to starting their Dream11 IPL 2020 on a winning note. RCB has played against SRH 15 times, in which they have managed a victory on six occasions. They will definitely want the count to reach seven in their upcoming game against the orange army.

