Having made some smart and impactful signings at the IPL 2022 Mega-Auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore were tipped to end their title drought last season. Despite falling short of winning their maiden IPL trophy, RCB did have some decent performances in the competition and will hope to better themselves come the 2023 season. They picked Faf du Plessis to lead the side and the Proteas batter did a fairly good job, navigating the team to Qualifier 2, where they were defeated by eventual finalists Rajasthan Royals. Some of their biggest positives were performances from the likes of Rajat Patidar, Wanindu Hasaranga and the season Dinesh Karthik, who grew into his role as a finisher. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the players who Royal Challengers Bangalore have acquired at the IPL 2023 Mini-Auction. IPL 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Mini-Auction on Star Sports and JioCinema Online.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not made much changes to their squad ahead of the auction. They have released only five players. Their purse (Rs 8.75 crore) is the second-lowest among all the teams after Kolkata Knight Riders. With the crux of their squad retained, they will to explore some backup options at the auction and might not opt for any big-name signings.

RCB Full Squad for IPL 2023

RCB Players Bought at IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: To be updated.

RCB Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep. IPL 2023 Auction: Time in IST, Free Live Streaming Online, Telecast Details and Key Players List of Indian Premier League Mini-Auction.

RCB Previous Season Recap: Faf du Plessis’ side had a decent season where they had a fourth-place finish on the points table. They knocked out of the consistent sides in the competition in Lucknow Super Giants but were eliminated in the second qualifier by Rajasthan Royals.

