Royal Challengers Bangalore have assembled one of the best squads at the Women's Premier League 2023 auction so far, having signed the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry, among others. The Indian batter was the first-ever player to be sold at the WPL auction and she was acquired by RCB for a whopping sum of Rs 3.4 crores. RCB did not stop at that. They acquired more top Indian stars like Renuka Singh for Rs 1.5 crores and Richa Ghosh for 1.9 crores. Among their top international stars include ace all-rounder Ellyse Perry (Rs 1.7 crores) and Sophie Devine (Rs 50 lakhs). Having secured a team after a battle with eight other bidders, the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise is set to be one of the members of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. The Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise is worth Rs 901 crores. WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates.

Royal Challengers Bangalore acquiring a franchise in the WPL drew appreciation from all corners, especially their men’s team star Virat Kohli, who quickly reacted and applauded them. He had written, “Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold.” Although they have not yet named the franchise coaching staff, the think tank at the auction will look to put together a quality squad for the tournament.

RCB Full Squad for WPL 2023

RCB Full Squad for WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh

