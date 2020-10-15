The Kings XI Punjab will battle it out for winning the second game in the IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Association in UAE. The news from the centre is that RCB has decided to bat first. Chris Gayle makes a comeback into the squad. The playing XI details for both teams are given by the end of the article. So talking about RCB and KXIP the two teams have had quite a contrasting fortune in the IPL 2020. Virat Kohli has been in a great form since the start of the IPL 2020. RCB’s story in this here has been quite different from their previous years. RCB is placed on number three of the IPL 2020 points table winning five games and a couple of them. RCB vs KXIP Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

The team has 10 points in their kitty. Kings XI Punjab is placed at the bottom of the table with only a couple of points. The team has so far won only one game in the IPL 2020 losing six of them. KL Rahul’s team has so far played seven games in the IPL 2020. The team would be looking back to get back to winning ways once again after being on a losing spree in the first leg of the tournament. Now, let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams below:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

